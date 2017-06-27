Real Madrid to hijack Everton's deal for Sandro Ramirez?

Real Madrid could reportedly lodge a late attempt to lure Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez from the clutches of Everton.

The former Barcelona ace had been angling towards a move to Real's rivals Atleti earlier this month, but their failure to overturn the transfer ban ended the interest.



From then, Everton have looked in pole position to sign Ramirez after having triggered the £5.2m release clause in his contract, while the player has undergone a medical with the Merseyside outfit.



Ramirez is currently with Spain at the Euro Under-21 Championships after which he is due to sign for the Toffees, but according to Marca, Los Blancos could make a last-ditch move to lure him to the Bernabeu.



The La Masia student is said to favour a stay in the Spanish La Liga, and any change of thought would come as a huge blow for Ronald Koeman's side.



Everton failed with a similar approach for Lucas Perez last summer as Arsenal offered the player with a better wage package in order to lure him from Deportivo La Coruna.

