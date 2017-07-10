Theo Walcott to stay put at Arsenal?

England international Theo Walcott has no intention to leave Arsenal this summer despite his limited playing time in the backend of last season.

The 28-year-old managed 19 goals over the course of the previous campaign, but his appearances were restricted following the shift to the 3-4-2-1 formation.



Walcott ended the season as a regular on the bench, and this led to suggestions that he could pursue a fresh challenge following 11 years with the north London giants.



According to The Star, the former Southampton graduate has no intention to leave the Emirates this summer, and he is set to fight for his role during the 2017/18 campaign.



Walcott is not currently in contention for the England national side, and his lack of starts next season could diminish his prospects of making the World Cup squad next year.



The attacker has bagged 104 goals in 381 appearances across all competitions for the FA Cup holders to date. He has two years left on his existing contract.

