Manchester United winger heading for summer exit

Belgian attacker Adnan Januzaj will not be offered a squad number next season following Jose Mourinho 's decision to offload him during this summer's transfer window.





The 22-year-old had a fantastic breakthrough season under David Moyes back in 2013/14 where he bagged four goals in 35 appearances.



However, he has since endured a tough time with the Mancunian giants with unsuccessful loan spells with Borussia Dortmund and Sunderland hindering his development.



According to The Mirror, the Special One does not consider Januzaj as part of his plans after he omitted him from the club's pre-season tour of the United States.



Januzaj is currently attracting interest from Real Sociedad, but the deal is still far from completion with the Spanish club baulking at United's £12m asking price.



The youngster was once deemed as the next big thing at United, but the emergence of the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard has seemingly diminished his chances of a comeback.



Januzaj had a dismal stint with David Moyes' Sunderland last term as he failed to find the scoresheet in 25 league appearances en route to their top-flight relegation.

