Paulinho desperate for Barcelona move?

Brazil international Paulinho has reiterated his desire to join Spanish giants Barcelona despite Guangzhou Evergrande's reluctance to sell during this summer's transfer window.





The Chinese Super League champions released a statement last week where they insisted that the 28-year-old would not be sold at any price with their transfer window closing in a couple of days' time.



Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Paulinho admits that he was surprised by Guangzhou's decision to snub Barcelona's interest, and he is hoping that the potential transfer could be sorted out in the near future.



He said: "I was a little surprised that Guangzhou had not responded to Barca yet and it came out in the press here that they had rejected the offer. I could not talk to my president yet because we travel to Beijing to play, but I hope that if Barca come, Guangzhou will be flexible and the signing can be confirmed."



Paulinho is close friends with compatriot and Barcelona star Neymar and the ex-Spurs flop is keen to realise the move even if it involves a significant pay cut.



The midfielder has already cemented his place with the Brazil national squad after he netted a fabulous hat-trick in the 4-1 comeback win over Uruguay earlier this year.



Paulinho has managed to amass 27 goals in his two-year spell in China, and this presents a vast improvement on his Tottenham record of just 10 goals in 67 outings.

