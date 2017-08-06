Marco Verratti squashes PSG exit rumours

PSG's Marco Verratti looked to have ended speculation about his future once and for all after confirming that he will be staying at Paris Saint Germain next season.

Verratti was strongly linked with a move away this summer transfer window, with a move to Barcelona believed to have been extremely close to completion.



The player even handed in a transfer request which he later retracted along with a public apology to PSG fans. With Neymar's €222 million arrival from Barcelona, many thought that PSG would have to sell some players to balance out their account books to adhere to UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and Verratti's name popped up yet again.



However, the Italian midfielder has put an end to those rumours and looked to have squashed any exit rumours once and for all.



Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Verratti said: "Barcelona? There was something, but that was as far as it went. We didn’t have any other negotiations. I decided to stay on this path and I’m happy for it."



Verratti also denied that the arrival of Neymar convinced him further to remain at the club: "Did Neymar change my mind? I had already made up my mind way before. I never knew that Neymar would come here."

