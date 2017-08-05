Kevin Long pens new three-year contract at Burnley

Burnley's longest-serving player Kevin Long has signed a new three-year contract at the club which will see him stay at Turf Moor until 2021.

The 26-year-old joined Burnley in 2009, making him the longest serving player in the side, despite him going out on loan six times. He finally got his chance to start a Premier League match for Burnley at the tail-end of last season in a 2-2 draw with West Brom.



He went on to play two more matches in which he impressed, having a 100 percent successful tackling rate. His performances also earned him a call-up to the Ireland national team as he made his debut against Mexico in a friendly in June. He later made his competitive debut against Austria in a 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Austria.



The Ireland international was finally rewarded for his good work earlier today, signing a three-year contract extension with Burnley that will see him remain at the club until 2021. His previous contract was due to expire at the end of next season.



Long was all smiles during his contract signing and told reporters from Burnley's official club website: "I am delighted. It's been going on for quite a while now so it's nice to get it signed and look forward to the next three years."



"I've been here a long time and probably haven't played as much as I'd have liked, so hopefully in the next three years I can play a lot more and go from strength to strength."





