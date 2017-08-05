Barcelona end Philippe Coutinho interest

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly dropped their interest in Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho after the Reds turned down their latest offer of £89m.

The Catalan giants have been hot on the trail of the Brazil international in recent weeks after they became aware that Neymar would seal a world-record £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain.



According to Corriere dello Sport, the Spanish outfit have dropped their interest in Coutinho altogether after the Reds insisted that the player is not for sale at any price.



As a result, they will now switch their interest to Paulo Dybala who will cost a similar £89m fee, which was recently offered for Coutinho.



Dybala has notched 42 goals in his two seasons with Juventus, and Lionel Messi is said to want his Argentine compatriot to fill the vacant role left by Neymar.



Juventus recently secured the services of highly-rated winger Federico Bernardeschi from Fiorentina, and this could enhance Barca's pursuit of the 23-year-old.



Paris Saint-Germain attacker Angel di Maria is another suitable target for Ernesto Valverde's side, but his previous links with Real Madrid appear to hinder discussions.

