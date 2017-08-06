Fiorentina set to bid for PSG winger Jese

Fiorentina are interested in bringing wantaway winger Jese and will table an offer of around €10 million to PSG for the Spaniard.





Jese moved to PSG from Real Madrid last season on a five-year deal for €25 million which famously contained an "anti-Barcelona" clause in his contract which prevented PSG from selling him to Barcelona.



The winger failed to impose himself on the team and the French League, appearing only nine times and scoring once. He ended up making 14 appearances and scored just two goals before PSG loaned him out to La Liga side Las Palmas in January for six months. He enjoyed more game time there, making 16 appearances in the league and bagging three goals.



However, he ultimately failed to impress at Las Palmas and the club decided not to sign him permanently due to his poor performances, high wages and his bad off-field behaviour.



Fiorentina have stepped in as a possible destination for Jese, who had previously already stated that he was not keen on a return to PSG. According to Italian Football site Football Italia, Fiorentina will lodge a €10 million for the out-of-favour winger.



They decided to move for Jese after missing out on their primary target, Borussia Dortmund's Emre Mor, who looks set to join Inter Milan.

