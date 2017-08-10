Manchester United stall David de Gea contract talks

Manchester United have reportedly held up contract negotiations with goalkeeper David de Gea after knowing that Real Madrid would not be pursuing his services this summer.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with a Bernabeu switch since the summer of 2015 when his proposed move could not be passed before the transfer deadline.



De Gea was initially expected to sign a new bumper contract worth £200,000 a week, but the lack of interest from Los Blancos has urged them to postpone contract talks, The Sun claims.



The former Atleti man has two years left on his previous deal with the option of a further 12 months, and United are prepared to wait for a fresh pursuit from the European champions before negotiating a suitable extension.



De Gea has been a huge success during his six-year stint at Old Trafford, and this has been recognised with four nominations in the PFA Player of the Year shortlist.



The 26-year-old has racked 270 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United since arriving from Atletico Madrid for £18.9m in 2011.

