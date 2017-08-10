Chelsea ace reveals Manchester United talks

Chelsea forward Willian has confirmed that former boss Jose Mourinho had tried to pursue his services during this summer's transfer window. Manchester United had made contact with the Brazilian's representative, but the Blues refused to negotiate a deal for the attacker.





The 29-year-old cut a frustrated figure during Antonio Conte's first season in-charge last term as he was often used from the substitutes' bench. As a result, Willian had been linked with an Old Trafford move with Mourinho holding a good relationship with the winger.



Speaking to Goal.com, Willian admitted that there was interest from his former head coach, but the Blues expressed no desire to cash in on his services. Despite this, he is 'very happy' at the Premier League holders, who start off their campaign against Burnley on Saturday.



"Manchester came to me, they talked with my agent, but nothing happened, because Chelsea would not negotiate me in any way and I'm very happy at Chelsea." he said.



Eden Hazard is expected to be sidelined for another month due to an ankle surgery, and this will allow Willian an extended run in the starting lineup.

