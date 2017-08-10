Danny Rose has 'no qualms' over leaving Tottenham Hotspur

England international Danny Rose has given a huge hint that he could push for an exit from Tottenham Hotspur unless they make significant signings before the end of the month. Spurs have been inactive in the transfer window this summer with manager Mauricio Pochettino not finding his preferred targets at a suitable price.

Rose, 27, is due to return to first-team action next month following his long-term knee injury and according to The Sun, his future could lie away from the north London giants.



In an interview with the news outlet, Rose admitted that he has been contemplating his future during his recovery, and he could switch clubs in order to realise his ambition of winning trophies.



Spurs have shown great progress to finish third and second during the 2015/16 and 2016/17 seasons respectively, but Rose wants to add some silverware to his cabinet as he enters the prime of his career.



"At my age, and having missed six months with injury, I have been thinking about this quite a lot," he said. "I am reaching my peak and have probably only got one big contract left in me.



“Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal."



Meanwhile, the left wing-back also insists that he has 'no qualms' over voicing his opinion, and the lack of signings could pave way for his potential exit this summer.



Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has recently insisted that the Englishman will not be sold and Rose could yet push for a summer exit with both Manchester United and Chelsea keen on his signature.



Kyle Walker was sold off to Manchester City in a £50m deal earlier in the transfer window, and Rose could make a similar switch unless they bring in a couple of notable names this month.

