Watford complete Gray signing

Watford have completed the signing of striker Andre Gray from fellow Premier League side, Burnley, for a fee of £18.5 million. The English attacker makes the move to Vicarage Road on a five-year deal.





It was third time lucky for The Hornets, who had their first two approaches for the 26-year-old rejected before Burnley finally accepted what is a record spend for Marco Silva's Watford.



With numerous teams linked with their frontman, Burnley were in a tough situation, with Gray entering the final twelve months of his contract. The Clarets faced losing their highly rated striker on a free transfer next summer if they decided against selling him now.



Whilst many Burnley fans will be sad to see him leave, the club have made a tidy profit during the short time that Gray has spent with them. He made the move to Burnley in 2015 for £9 million, meaning that they have more than doubled their money.



This could prove to be a wise signing by Marco Silva, for a Watford team that has, at times, relied too heavily on the goals of Troy Deeney. The pace that Andre Gray possesses will add a further dimension to The Hornets' attack as they look to change the form that they ended last season with.







