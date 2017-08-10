Zlatan Ibrahimovic in talks over Manchester United return

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is said to be in talks with Manchester United about the possibility of returning to Old Trafford when he has fully recovered from his serious knee injury. The Swedish superstar had a huge impact at the club last season, scoring 28 goals in his 46 appearances for The Red Devils.

35-year-old Ibrahimovic is currently a free agent after seeing his time at Manchester United cut short due to a cruciate knee ligament injury that he picked up playing for them in the Europa League.



When questions were raised previously about whether Ibrahimovic would be offered another opportunity at the club, manager Jose Mourinho replied: Why not wait for such a good player that gave us so much?" SkySportsItalia is reporting today that the club has now officially entered talks with the former PSG striker about a return.



There has been plenty of interest in Ibrahimovic from all over the world, but his agent has stated that he has a strong desire to remain in Europe. To that end, AC Milan have also been monitoring Ibrahimovic's situation closely, with a view to making yet another big signing this summer.



Ibrahimovic would be welcomed back by players and fans alike at Manchester United, with the ability of himself and Romelu Lukaku up front together enough to worry any defence.



The club's record signing, Paul Pogba, said of Ibrahimovic recently "He's still a big leader because he's still in the team, even he's not playing he's a leader outside of the pitch."



With plenty of offers on the table, it appears to be Ibrahimovic's choice as to where he plays upon his return. It would be no surprise if he saw his time at Manchester United as unfinished business and therefore opted for a return to the Premier League.







