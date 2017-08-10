Newcastle loan disgraced Chelsea winger

Newcastle United have signed Kenedy on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea following his controversial social media posts which saw him sent home from the club's pre-season tour of China.





The Brazilian faced a season of exile at Stamford Bridge if he remained there after the club's strong stance of his actions during pre-season.



Rafael Benitez used his Chelsea links to act quickly to secure the loan signing of Kenedy, making sure that he got a deal complete before other clubs became aware of his availability.



On the pitch, Kenedy is highly rated and the 21-year-old can bring a real attacking threat to The Magpies, in what Benitez admitted, is set to be a tough season back in the top flight.



Kenedy has not had a real opportunity to showcase his talents in the Premier League since he arrived, but with a run of first team football, he could make that wide midfielder role his own at St James' Park this season.





