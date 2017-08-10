Brighton break transfer record for a third time

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to break their transfer record for a third time this summer by completing the £13.5 million signing of Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge, which could rise to £16 million.





The Seagulls were more than aware that they would have to invest substantially this summer if their promotion to the Premier League is to be more than a one season wonder.



25-year-old Izquierdo scored fifteen times for the Belgian club last season from his left sided wing position. Brighton manager Chris Hughton spoke of his admiration of the player and said that the Colombian has been "one of the standout players" in Belgium over the last three years.



Izquierdo joins Mathew Ryan and Davy Propper as the south coast club's biggest ever investments as they prepare for their maiden Premier League voyage.



With a fee between the two teams agreed and personal terms also being sorted with the player, the only steps to complete now before Brighton can officially confirm the deal are the mandatory medical that players must complete with their new clubs and being granted a work permit.

