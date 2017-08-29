Kylian Mbappe to join PSG on initial loan

Paris St Germain will complete a move to sign Kylian Mbappe on loan from Monaco, with a view to a permanent move. It is understood that Mbappe will join PSG on a temporary basis to work around financial fair play restrictions.





Mbappe will arrive at PSG for talks this afternoon as Monaco have reportedly agreed on a 180 million euro transfer fee for the player. Mbappe will initially spend the next 12 months on loan with the Parisiens.



The 18-year-old is expected to then sign a five-year contract in Paris next summer and Monaco will receive the full payment.



Paris St Germain could face new sanctions in the face of their transfer dealings so far this summer, having already paid more than 200 million euros to Barcelona for the signing of Brazilian international Neymar.



Mbappe is considered one of the best young players in European football and has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid, but has insisted that he would like to stay in France for the time being.

