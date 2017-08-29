West Ham to hijack move for Aymen Abdennour

West Ham have made a bid for Tunisian international defender Aymen Abdennour . The 28-year-old appeared to be on the verge of a move to Russian side Zenit, but the Hammers have matched Zenit's offer for the 28-year-old centre-back.





Abdennour, who has been told he is surplus to requirements at the Mestalla stadium, has already been replaced with the signing of Gabriel from Arsenal. The 6 foot 2 centre-back impressed last season in La Liga and could now be set for a move to the Premier League.



Reports suggest that West Ham will pay around £12 million to secure a deal for the Tunisian defender and that the player will be offered a three-year contract to move to East London.



Abdennour has played for Toulouse and Monaco prior to his 2015 move to Valencia and showed flashes of his excellent defensive quality last year in La Liga for his club.



West Ham are looking to bring in defensive reinforcements prior to the transfer deadline having had a dismal start to their Premier League season under Slaven Bilic.

