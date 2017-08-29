Arsenal enter transfer race to sign Virgil Van Dijk

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Southampton defender Virgil Van Dijk as the Dutch defender insists that he wants to leave the Saints this summer. Southampton have rejected a bid from Liverpool for the centre-back.





Arsenal have already sold Gabriel to Valencia and Shkrodan Mustafi looks set to complete a move to Serie A side Inter Milan, leaving the Gunners somewhat short in defence. Arsene Wenger hopes to bring in Virgil Van Dijk as a long-term replacement for Mustafi.



The Dutch defender handed in a transfer request last month in order to push through a move to Anfield, but Southampton turned down the £50 million bid for the defender, insisting that he must stay at St Mary's.



However, Southampton have an excellent working relationship with Arsenal and are open to having conversations regarding a move away for Van Dijk.



According to reports, Arsenal are on the verge of making a £55 million bid for the defender, which is considered a sufficient amount for the sale of the wantaway defender.

