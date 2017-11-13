News » Premier League news » Liverpool news
Liverpool win race for Leon Goretzka?
Liverpool are reported to have beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the pursuit of Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka.
The Germany international has grown his reputation in the Bundesliga over the past year, but this has attracted interest from a whole host of elite clubs.
According to Don Balon, the 22-year-old will link up with the Reds in the New Year after having turned down a fresh contract at Schalke beyond next summer.
Initially, it had been suggested that the versatile midfielder could leave the Veltins-Arena on a Bosman, but the German outfit are now set to sell him in January rather than lose him for nothing in eight months' time.
Both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping tabs on Reds ace Philippe Coutinho, and Goretzka's arrival could trigger the Brazilian's exit from Anfield.
Goretzka, who is now a regular with the Germany national side, has contributed four goals for Schalke in this season's Bundesliga campaign.
Arsenal news
Julian Draxler speaks on his Paris Saint-Germain future
Juventus priced out of move for Hector Bellerin
Liverpool news
Liverpool keeping tabs on former player amid uncertainty over Philippe Coutinho's future
Liverpool win race for Leon Goretzka?
Tottenham Hotspur news
Arsenal Injury Update: Duo tipped to make comebacks, Giroud doubtful
Liverpool win race for Leon Goretzka?