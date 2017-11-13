Liverpool win race for Leon Goretzka?

Liverpool are reported to have beaten the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the pursuit of Schalke 04 midfielder Leon Goretzka .

The Germany international has grown his reputation in the Bundesliga over the past year, but this has attracted interest from a whole host of elite clubs.



According to Don Balon, the 22-year-old will link up with the Reds in the New Year after having turned down a fresh contract at Schalke beyond next summer.



Initially, it had been suggested that the versatile midfielder could leave the Veltins-Arena on a Bosman, but the German outfit are now set to sell him in January rather than lose him for nothing in eight months' time.



Both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be keeping tabs on Reds ace Philippe Coutinho, and Goretzka's arrival could trigger the Brazilian's exit from Anfield.



Goretzka, who is now a regular with the Germany national side, has contributed four goals for Schalke in this season's Bundesliga campaign.

