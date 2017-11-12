Fernando Torres open to Premier League return?

Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Fernando Torres is reportedly eyeing a return to the Premier League for the second half of the 2017/18 season.

The Spain international has managed just two starts for Atletico Madrid this term, and his playing time is likely to be reduced further with the imminent arrival of Diego Costa in January.



As a result, Torres wants to pursue a short-term loan to the English top-flight with both Newcastle United and Southampton alerted over his availability for the New Year, The Mirror reports.



However, the World Cup winner wants to end his career at this hometown club, and he will return to the Wanda Metropolitano to see out the remaining of his contract next summer.



Both Southampton and Newcastle United have scored less than a goal a game on average this term, and Torres could be an effective option, with the finishing still being one of his key strengths.



Torres made his made for himself in the Premier League with Liverpool where he notched 65 goals between 2007 and 2011 before heading to Chelsea.



His time at Stamford Bridge was not as successful with just 20 league goals in 110 outings, but he still managed to win the prestigious Champions League.

