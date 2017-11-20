Arsenal, Manchester United keeping tabs on Porto midfielder

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly monitoring the showing of Porto midfielder Danilo Pereira ahead of a potential dip for his services in the New Year.

The English pair sent scouts to watch Porto in action in the Taca de Portugal where they sealed a 3-2 win over Portimonense by virtue of two goals in injury time.



Vincent Aboubakar and Yacine Brahimi found the net at the death for the Portuguese giants, but it was Danilo who opened the scoring in the fifth minute of the game.



According to The Sun, both Arsenal and United could lodge respective bids for his services in January, but they could be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain, who are also monitoring his performance.



Danilo, a defensive midfielder by trade, is known to sniff danger from a distance with strong tackling being a highlight of his play. The Portugal international also has a keen eye for goal and has netted 12 times for Porto since his arrival from Maritimo in 2015.

