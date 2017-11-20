Barcelona offer Andre Gomes in an attempt to pursue Arsenal attacker in January

Barcelona are prepared to part ways with Andre Gomes in a player-plus-cash deal as they look to pursue the services of Arsenal attacker Mesut Ozil in the New Year.





The Germany international recently stood out with his performance in the 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby, but his future still remains under question beyond next summer.



The World Cup winner will be entering the final six months of his contract in January, and it is deemed that the Gunners would prefer his sale to a club overseas rather than losing to a direct rival on a free next season.



According to Don Balon, the Catalan giants are now ready to propose a part-exchange which could involve out of favour Andre Gomes as a makeweight.



Gomes has not quite lived up to his early expectations, and he has managed just two appearances at the heart of Barcelona's midfield this campaign.



Similarly to Ozil, Sanchez has yet to commit his long-term future, and he has been tipped to seal a reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City this winter.

