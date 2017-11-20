Manchester United trigger 12-month extension in midfielder's contract

Manchester United have reportedly triggered a 12-month option on Ander Herrera 's contract to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2019.





The Spain international had an excellent first season under Jose Mourinho last term where he was named as the club's Player of the Year.



However, he has not enjoyed a similar success this campaign with the signing of Nemanja Matic pushing him further down the pecking order.



Nevertheless, Herrera has been content to prolong his stay with the Mancunian giants, and according to The Mail, he has had his contract extended by a further year.



The likes of Ashley Young, Luke Shaw, Juan Mata and Daley Blind are also expected to have their extension clauses triggered in the near future.



Manchester United lost ground to table-toppers Manchester City during the month of October, and this sees them eight points adrift after 12 games into the season.



The Europa League holders take on Arsenal and City in the early weeks of December, and the games could have a major say on their title prospects this term.









