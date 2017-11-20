West Bromwich Albion sack Tony Pulis

West Bromwich Albion have cut ties with head coach Tony Pulis following their 4-0 home defeat at the hands of Chelsea last weekend. The Baggies are presently just one point adrift of the relegation zone.

The west Midlands side made a bright start to the Premier League campaign with back-to-back wins against Bournemouth and Burnley in the month of August.



Since then, the Premier League regulars have gone 10 top-flight matches without a victory, and the 4-0 humiliation at the Hawthorns to Chelsea spelled an end to Pulis' career.



"These decisions are never taken lightly but always in the interests of the Club," chairman John Williams said on the club's official website. "We are in a results business and over the back end of last season and this season to date, ours have been very disappointing."



The 59-year-old's woes started in the backend of last season where the Baggies went on a nine-match winless streak, and this has seen the club accumulate just 12 points in the last 20 league games.



Pulis leaves West Bromwich Albion 17th in the Premier League standings after achieving 36 wins and 36 defeats in 121 outings - his worst record in terms of managing a top-flight club.

