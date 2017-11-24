Jose Mourinho speaks on Marouane Fellaini's contract situation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has said that he does not have any control over the contract negotiations involving midfielder Marouane Fellaini .

The Belgium international has just over six months left on his current deal, and reports have suggested that the enforcer is weighing up all of his options prior to making a final decision.



Paris Saint-Germain are recently deemed to have offered a four-year contract to the former Everton man, whilst there has also been interest from the likes of Besiktas and Galatasaray.



Despite this, Mourinho is hopeful that Fellaini will commit his future at Old Trafford beyond the summer, although the discussions are between the midfielder and the board.



"Nothing. It's a discussion between the player and the board. I'm not involved in contracts, deals. I respect both, I respect the player because he has the right to decide his future or if he finishes his contract," he told reporters, via ESPN.



Fellaini has managed just eight Premier League appearances for United this term, but he has still been effective contributing three goals. The Belgian is likely to feature from the substitutes' bench when Manchester United host Brighton & Hove Albion in the top-flight this weekend.

