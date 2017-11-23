Thibaut Courtois prepared to extend Chelsea contract under this condition

Belgium international Thibaut Courtois is prepared to sign a new contract with Chelsea, should they table a salary offer of around £205,000 a week.





The 25-year-old replaced Petr Cech as the Blues' number one back in 2014, and he has since helped the club to two Premier League titles in the past three seasons.



Courtois' existing deal at Stamford Bridge is due to expire in just over 18 months, and the shot-stopper is said to have held initial negotiations over an extension.



According to Belgian outlet HLN, the Belgian is aware of the impending interest from Real Madrid, and he is said to want a salary hike which would make him one of the world's best-paid goalkeepers.



Manchester United's David de Gea currently earns a weekly wage of £205,000 and Courtois wants a package on par with the Spain international.



Courtois has restricted the opposition from scoring in the last three matches across all competitions, and this has taken his overall clean sheet tally to eight in 18 matches this term.

