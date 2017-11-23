Manchester United eyeing deal for Celtic striker?

Manchester United have reportedly opened up negotiations with Celtic over a potential move for French striker Moussa Dembele at the end of the campaign.

The 21-year-old joined the Hoops from Fulham on a free in the summer of 2016, and contributed 32 goals in 49 appearances during their treble-winning season.



He has continued his good form this campaign with seven goals in 12 outings including a credible opener during Celtic's 7-1 Champions League thrashing at Paris Saint-Germain last night.



According to L'Equipe, United manager Jose Mourinho remains a keen admirer of the France Under-21 international, and the club have made initial contact with Chelsea ahead of a proposed move for his services next summer.



Dembele previously came close to joining Tottenham Hotspur back in January 2016, but their reluctance to loan back the Frenchman to Fulham for the season scuppered the deal.



The young marksman has been under consideration for the France national squad with Didier Deschamps having named him in the provisional squad for Les Bleus' friendlies against Wales and Germany earlier this month.

