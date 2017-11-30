Manchester United in contract talks with Ashley Young

Manchester United are reportedly in discussions over a fresh contract with Ashley Young following a string of top-notch performances on the left side of the defence.

The England international was largely a squad player during Jose Mourinho's first season in charge, but he has now established himself as a regular owing to his consistent showing in the first XI.



According to The Mail, United are prepared to activate the one-year extension in Young's contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2019.



However, the player's representatives are looking for a two-year contract with the versatile ace having stood out with his performances in recent league games.



Young contributed significantly to United's only goal against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, while he popped up with a match-winning brace in the 4-3 thumping of Watford in midweek.



Manchester United have a policy of offering one-year rolling contracts to play aged above 30, and this could hinder Young's chances of earning an extended deal.

