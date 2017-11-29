Confirmed Lineups: Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town, Mesut Ozil returns

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has made one change to his starting lineup with Mesut Ozil recovering from an illness to feature in tonight's Premier League clash versus Huddersfield Town.

The Germany international was deemed a doubt for the encounter, but he has managed to recover in time to replace Alex Iwobi, who featured in the 1-0 win over Burnley last weekend.



Arsenal lineup: Cech, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal, Bellerin, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Xhaka, Ozil, Sanchez, Lacazette. Substitutes: Ospina, Mertesacker, Coquelin, Wilshere, Giroud, Iwobi, Welbeck.



Meanwhile, Huddersfield boss David Wagner has made wholesale changes to his lineup with Elias Kachunga, Martin Cranie, Chris Lower, Steve Mounie, Collin Quaner and Florent Hadergjonaj featuring from the off.



Huddersfield lineup: Lossl, Schindler, Jorgensen, Cranie, Hadergjonaj, Lowe, Mooy, Hogg, Kachunga, Quaner, Mounie. Substitutes: Whitehead, Smith, Malone, Williams, Depoitre, Ince, Green.



The Terriers last tasted success in Arsenal's homeground way back in 1954, and they face an uphill task of getting a point tonight with the Gunners on a 11-match winning run at the Emirates.



Wagner has taken a huge call by placing some of his regulars on the bench, but he is hoping to use fresh faces to contain the Gunners attack, which sees the trident of Ozil, Sanchez, and Lacazette reunited.

