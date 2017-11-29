Chelsea could sell David Luiz to pursue deal for Juventus defender

Premier League holders Chelsea could reportedly revive their interest in Juventus' Alex Sandro in the New Year, should David Luiz be offloaded from Stamford Bridge.

The Brazil international is alleged to have had a fallout with manager Antonio Conte earlier this month, and he has since managed just a solitary start for the west London club across all competitions.



According to The Sun, Luiz could make a surprise switch to Real Madrid during the winter transfer window, and this could free up additional funds for the transfer of Sandro.



Chelsea failed with as many as three bids for Luiz's compatriot last summer, and Conte will urge owner Roman Abramovich to spend a record £60m fee for a defender - in order to tempt Juventus to do business.



Marcos Alonso has been the regular for Chelsea in the left wing-back spot, but Conte is understood to want a stronger competitor than Kenedy, who is more or less a Cup player under the Italian coach.

