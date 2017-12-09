Roma plan fresh attempt to sign Leicester City ace

Italian giants AS Roma could reportedly revive their interest in Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.





The Algeria international publicly revealed his intention to leave the Foxes last summer after he handed in a transfer request to push through a big-club move.



However, the Giallorossi could not finalise a deal for the 2015/16 PFA Player of the Year after the Foxes refused to budge on their £45m valuation for the attacker.



Mahrez has since shown glimpses of his old self in the Premier League, and according to Calciomercato, he remains a prime target for the Giallorossi heading into the winter transfer window.



The Capital outfit will still have to match the player's asking price with Barcelona among others including Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal credited with an interest in his services.



Mahrez has notched three goals and four assists in 15 league appearances for Leicester City, who are currently in the top-half of the standings.

