Chelsea star hints at potential return to Spain

Chelsea shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois has refused to rule out a potential return to Spain with his family currently residing in Madrid.

The 25-year-old spent three seasons on loan with Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014 before taking up the number one position at Stamford Bridge.



Courtois is currently stalling over a proposed extension beyond the summer of 2019, and the Belgian has now said that he could return to Spain when he decides to leave the Blues.



"Everybody knows that due to my personal situation, Spain attracts me. If it is not now, it will be in some years," he is quoted as saying by LaSexta.



Real Madrid have been recently associated with Courtois' services with president Florentino Perez looking to find a potential replacement for Keylor Navas.



Meanwhile, cross-town rivals Atleti could also make a potential bid for his services in the future with Jan Oblak strongly tipped to pursue a fresh challenge with Paris Saint-Germain next summer.



Courtois has been ever-present in Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League games this term, and he is certain to feature against West Ham United in Saturday's early kick-off at the London Stadium.

