Antonio Conte confirms Danny Drinkwater is ruled out of West Ham clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has revealed that Danny Drinkwater will play no part in the London derby versus West Ham United owing to an illness.

The 27-year-old was only an unused substitute during the 1-1 Champions League draw versus Atletico Madrid in midweek but had been in contention to feature in Saturday's early kick-off at the London Stadium.



However, Conte has now revealed that the Blues' summer signing has been ruled out of the Premier League clash with a fever which he has carried over the past few days.



"Danny Drinkwater is out, because he's sick. This is the third day with a fever," he is quoted as saying by The Sun, in the lead-up to the Hammers game.



Drinkwater joined the Blues from Leicester City prior to the summer transfer deadline, he has since been limited to just three starts across all competitions.



Chelsea are currently 11 points adrift of table-toppers Manchester City, and they have a stiff task on their hands between now and the end of the season, if they are to retain their English crown.

