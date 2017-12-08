Manchester City boss provides crucial injury update on David Silva

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that David Silva has recovered from a minor injury scare which kept him out of the midweek Champions League defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.





Earlier on Wednesday, Guardiola suggested that the Spain international is doubtful to face Manchester United in the derby which he described as a 'little problem'.



However, speaking in the lead-up to the Sunday showdown, Guardiola has revealed that the Spaniard has been cleared to play, according to instructions from the medical staff.



"David is going to play. The doctor told me at the beginning of the week there was a doubt about him playing, that's why I said what I said, but today he arrived and said he is really good so he is going to play," he said, via ESPN.



Meanwhile, United boss Jose Mourinho has confirmed that the likes of Nemanja Matic, Phil Jones and Marouane Fellaini could all feature on Sunday, but he also appeared to mock Guardiola for playing mind games with the injury situation of Silva.

