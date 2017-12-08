Chelsea attacker pens fresh contract until 2022

Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda has extended his stay at Stamford Bridge by putting pen-to-paper on a fresh five-year contract.

The Belgium youth international made his top-flight debut against Burnley in the opening game of the campaign, and he has since racked five appearances in all competitions.



Earlier in the season, Musonda publicly hit out at the club for his reduced gametime on Instagram, but this does not appear to have had any influence on his future with Antonio Conte deeming him a valuable prospect for the future.



"I am very happy and very proud. I came here very young and am very happy to continue my journey here." Musonda told the club's website, shortly after signing his new deal.



"I love this club so it's a great moment for me and my family. Now I want to establish myself and progress into the team and stay here permanently."



Musonda has managed just two starts in the League Cup this term, and his chances of making a lasting impression look slim with the likes of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian ahead of him in the pecking order.



A loan move has been touted for the Blues graduate in January, but Antonio Conte is reluctant to permit any deal, considering the club could find themselves competing in four competitions heading into the New Year.









