John Obi Mikel dismisses Premier League return talk

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has dismissed speculation linking him with a move to Everton during the winter transfer window.





The Nigeria international joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda from the Blues last winter, and he managed 13 appearances in an injury-hit campaign.



It had recently emerged that the Toffees could seek to lure the midfield back to the English top-flight, but Mikel has put the rumour to bed by claiming that the news is 'false and untrue'.



"I don't know from where such a rumour could come, but this story is untrue," he is quoted as saying on Tianjin TV in regards to the Everton link.



"I want to stay in the CSL and play for Teda. I'm sure there will be lots of speculation about me as the transfer window nears but it is a false rumour."



With the World Cup coming up in just over six months' time, Mikel has his sights on having an 'amazing' season with Teda as he looks to guide Nigeria beyond the group phase.



Nigeria have been pitted against the likes of Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in their group, and they stand a reasonable chance of progressing further, should the team perform to their optimum level.

