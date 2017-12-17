Arsenal attacker turns down big-money Chinese Super League move

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has knocked back the opportunity to ply his trade in the Chinese Super League despite being offered wages of around £400,000-a-week.





The Chile international is expected to be out-of-contract at the Emirates next summer after having turned down the opportunity to sign a new Gunners deal.



According to The Sun, Hebei China Fortune are said to have offered the lucrative package to the former Barcelona man, but he has seemingly set his sights on joining Manchester City.



The 28-year-old came on the verge of realising a reunion with Pep Guardiola last summer, but the Gunners' failed attempt to sign Thomas Lemar from AS Monaco scuppered the proposed move.



Sanchez has not been in the best of form since the start of the season, but he has nevertheless contributed five goals and four assists in all competitions for the Gunners.



Arsene Wenger has already stressed that both Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will stay put for the remainder of their respective deals, and Arsenal should be preparing for a busy summer ahead.

