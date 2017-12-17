Inter Milan join Barcelona in race to sign Manchester United outcast

Serie A giants Inter Milan are prepared to tussle it out with Barcelona in the race to sign Manchester United defender Daley Blind in the New Year.





The Netherlands international has fallen out of favour under Jose Mourinho this term with his last Premier League start coming in August.



Blind's current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, and this has increased speculation that United could accept a cut-price deal in January as they are yet to exercise a 12-month extension clause in his contract.



According to Calciomercato, the Nerazzurri have joined Barcelona in the pursuit of Blind as they seek to reinforce their backline next month.



While Barca are looking for a replacement for the injured Samuel Umtiti at centre-back, their Italian counterparts are aiming to bolster their overall squad as they aim to compete for the Serie A crown.



Luciano Spalletti's side are currently just two points behind leaders Napoli, and they stand a good chance of competing for the title, which Juventus have won in each of the last six seasons.



Blind has managed 136 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions since sealing his move from Dutch side Ajax in the summer of 2014.

