Manchester United to compete with Liverpool for Borussia Dortmund attacker

Manchester United could reportedly tussle it out with Liverpool for the signature of Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic at the end of the season.

The United States international has been one of Dortmund's leading performers over the past 18 months, and this has intensified speculation of him pursuing a bigger challenge elsewhere.



According to Bild, the teenager is apparently attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs after revealing his desire to play in England at some stage of his career.



Both Liverpool and Manchester United are said to be holding an interest in luring the attacker to the English top-flight, but they could face competition from Bayern Munich, who have lured a number of players from Dortmund in the past.



Despite the speculation, Pulisic has previously suggested that he could remain with Dortmund for a longer term unlike several former players as he is looking to establish himself first before pushing for a big-club move.

