Jose Mourinho explains Paul Pogba's exclusion from starting lineup

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has stressed that Paul Pogba 's exclusion from the starting lineup versus Huddersfield Town was more of a tactical decision for the game.





The France international was surprisingly benched for the Terriers clash on Saturday afternoon with youngster Scott McTominay getting the nod to start alongside Nemanja Matic at the heart of the midfield.



United eventually sealed a 2-0 victory on the day courtesy of goals from Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, and shortly after the game, Mourinho insisted that it was not a punishment for any player excluded, and the decision was made to get the best outcome versus the Terriers.



"I changed a few players and the intention was not to punish anyone. I made a few changes thinking about the characteristics of this game," he is quoted a saying by Sky Sports.



"Paul is a fantastic player - no doubt for me one of the most talented midfield players in the world. But to sit on the bench one day (Pogba came on in the 65th minute) is not the end of the world."



United provided a strong perfomance against David Wagner's side following a lacklustre showing versus Spurs in midweek, and the victory has propelled them to within 13 points of leaders Manchester City, though Mourinho has already conceded defeat in the title hunt.

