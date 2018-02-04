Liverpool keen to secure Jack Wilshere's signature

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a Bosman move for Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere . The England international has just five months remaining on his existing deal at the Emirates Stadium.





The Reds pursued the signature of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal in a £35m deal earlier in the season, and they are now planning a contract offer for Wilshere, who could be available on a free in the summer, as it stands.



Wilshere has yet to put pen-to-paper on a contract with the Gunners owing to a supposed pay-cut on the proposal, and according to The Sun, Klopp could pounce on his services as he looks to replace Emre Can in the club's ranks.



The Merseyside outfit already have a deal in place to sign Naby Keita from RB Leipzig at the end of the campaign, but they are still looking for further reinforcements with Can seemingly close to agreeing terms over a move to Juventus.



The Serie A champions have held a keen interest in the Germany international over the past 12 months, and Can appears prepared to run down his Reds contract to secure his switch.

