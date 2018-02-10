Manchester City reach summer agreement for Fred

Manchester City have reportedly reached a deal in principle with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazilian midfielder Fred at the end of the season.





The Citizens had been keen on sorting out an agreement for the enforcer during the winter transfer window, but they were unable to break Shakhtar's resolve.



The Ukrainian giants were reluctant to lose the central midfielder with their Champions League campaign still alive, and this eventually put a halt to a mid-season move.



According to Goal.com, the Citizens have still managed to finalise a summer agreement for the Brazil international, and they are likely to pay a sum of around £44.5m to pursue his signature.



Former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva is presently the representative of former Internacional man, and he is said to have played a key role in pushing through the deal.



The 24-year-old has been earmarked as a long-term replacement for Fernadinho, who indeed arrived at the Etihad Stadium from Shakhtar in the summer of 2013.

