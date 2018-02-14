Arsenal planning exit strategy with Arsene Wenger?

Arsenal are reportedly keen to draw up an exit strategy despite manager Arsene Wenger having more than one year left on his existing deal at the club.

The French tactician penned a fresh two-year contract after guiding the Gunners to FA Cup success last term, but things have not gone as planned since with the club struggling to compete for the Premier League crown.



According to The Mail, the club's hierarchy are putting up a contingency plan for Arsene Wenger, if he makes the surprise decision to leave the Emirates at the end of the season.



Moreover, the board wants the Frenchman's future resolved by the summer, and they may either tie him up to a long-term deal or make a formal announcement over his potential exit in 2019.



Arsenal are currently eight points behind a top-four spot with just 11 matches to play, and the club may have to win the Europa League this term in order to avoid missing out on Champions League football for second season on the trot.

