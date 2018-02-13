Alexandre Lacazette out for six weeks after knee surgery

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette could be sidelined for an extended period after he underwent a surgery on his left knee.





The France international underwent the procedure on Tuesday morning, and this will potentially rule him out for around four to six weeks.



"Striker Alex Lacazette had an arthroscopy on his left knee in London on Tuesday morning. It is envisaged that he will return to the squad within four to six weeks," a statement on the Arsenal website read.



Lacazette has found himself behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the pecking order for the centre-forward role, but he was nevertheless criticised last weekend after he missed a couple of clear-cut chances to put the club level in the 1-0 derby defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.



With Aubameyang ineligible to feature in the Europa League, Lacazette was likely to be handed a start against Swedish club Ostersund, but they may now have to bank on the services of Danny Welbeck to lead the line, though his fitness has also remained a concern.





