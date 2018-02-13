Manchester United monitoring Tottenham Hotspur defender

Manchester United are reportedly keeping a close eye on Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld , who has yet to extend his contract with the north London club.





The Belgium international has been holding out for a significant pay rise on his current £50,000-a-week wages, and this has stalled talks over a potential extension beyond June 2020.



According to The Manchester Evening News, United are among the clubs monitoring the progress of the former Atletico man as they look to reshuffle their backline ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.



Both Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have exhibited very less confidence at the heart of the United backline, and it is suggested that Jose Mourinho could be prepared to offload the duo in the summer.



Nevertheless, United are unlikely to have it easy in their pursuit of Alderweireld with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy having avoided doing business with the Red Devils since Dimitar Berbatov's move back in 2008.



Manchester United will seek to return to winning ways when they take on Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round at the John Smith's Stadium this weekend.

