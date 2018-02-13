Ryan Mason forced into early retirement from football
Ryan Mason has called time on his professional career after taking medical advice on a skull fracture sustained during a head clash with Chelsea's Gary Cahill last year.
The one-time England international was initially expected to return to first-team action with Hull City in 2018, but unfortunately he had medical complications which restricted him from making a comeback.
Mason started his professional career with Tottenham Hotspur back in 2008, but he had to wait until the 2014/15 season under Mauricio Pochettino in order to become a regular.
After making 70 appearances in all competitions, the 26-year-old strived for regular playing time with the Tigers, but he could manage just 20 more appearances before he succumbed to a career-ending injury.
He said in a statement, published on Hull's official website: "I have worked tirelessly in order to be able to return to the pitch. Unfortunately, having taken expert medical advice I now have no option but to retire due to the risks involved given the nature of my injury."
