Liverpool in 'advanced talks' to sign Serie A goalkeeper

Liverpool are reportedly growing confident of pursuing AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson at the end of the season. The 25-year-old is said to favour a move to Anfield in the summer despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

According to UOL Esporte, the Reds have already held talks with the Giallorossi regarding the shot-stopper, and they could get a record deal over the line for Alisson in the next transfer window.



Alisson's compatriot Ederson arrived at Manchester City from Benfica last summer on a record £34m fee for a shot-stopper, but this sum is likely to be surpassed in a future deal for Alisson, who has made it a priority to join the Reds.



Both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet have earned the opportunity to play between the sticks for Liverpool this term, but neither have managed to convince Klopp that they can maintain their consistency in the long run.

