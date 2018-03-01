Chelsea handed key injury boost ahead of Manchester City clash

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte may welcome Ross Barkley back to his first-team squad ahead of this weekend's Premier League clash at Manchester City.

The England international had featured in only three games for Chelsea in January before he suffered a hamstring strain which ruled him out for February.



According to Metro, Barkley could make a timely return to the Blues' squad for the Manchester trip after being filmed taking part in first-team training on Wednesday.



The former Evertonian has not had much luck since the start of the season with muscular injuries, and this has hampered his chances of making a push for the England World Cup squad.



Nevertheless, he will be hoping to return to the matchday squad at the earliest opportunity as there is still plenty of time left to make a notable impact.



Barkley's last appearance for the Blues came against Bournemouth in the Premier League last month, where they shockingly lost 3-0 in front of their home supporters.

