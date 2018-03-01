Chelsea star holds talks with Paris Saint-Germain

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reportedly held initial discussions with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a potential summer move.

The Belgium international has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid of late amid his desire to return to the Spanish capital where his children are residing with his mother.



However, according to Belgian station RTBF, there appears a fresh twist to the story with Courtois and his father Thierry said to have met Les Parisiens officials at a London hotel this week.



It is added that the 25-year-old could prefer a move to Paris in the future, though he is still concerned whether the club can succeed in the Champions League, in particular.



Chelsea are said to have planned a fresh £200,000-a-week deal for the former Atletico Madrid loanee, but talks have been put at halt until after the games against Barcelona and Leicester City this month.



Courtois will be entering the final year of his Blues contract in July, and the Blues' inability to win a trophy this term may greatly hamper their chances of keeping him for next season.

