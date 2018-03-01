Arsenal midfielder to walk away from contract talks?

England international Jack Wilshere could snub a contract extension with Arsenal beyond the current season. The 26-year-old has just four months left on his existing deal, but talks over a renewal are said to have reached a standstill.





According to The Sun, Wilshere is 'miles apart' from reaching an agreement with the north London side, who are reluctant to match his contract demands. Wilshere has been asked to take a 25 percent paycut on his current £120,000-a-week wages, and the midfielder is clearly unsatisfied by their proposal.



The likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were rewarded with £170,000-a-week deals following their arrivals in the summer, and Wilshere appears to be leaning towards a hike rather than a pay-cut on the contract offer placed on the table.



Wilshere has been a regular for the Gunners since the festive period, but his performances have not been quite rewarded in terms of results with the club struggling to keep clean sheets at the back. He is likely to feature against Manchester City in the Premier League tonight.

